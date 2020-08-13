31

TREASURE members cutely recall their first impressions & more in their first 'Billboard Korea' interview

YG Entertainment's rookie boy group TREASURE participated in their first ever 'Billboard Korea' interview!

During this interview, each of the TREASURE members took turns reflecting on their first impressions of the member sitting next to them. Most of them couldn't help but comment on how cute the other person was during their first meeting, as many of them became trainees during their middle school/high school days!

In addition, TREASURE promoted their debut title track "Boy", b-side track "Come To Me", as well as some of their favorite song lyrics, influential artists, etc. Watch TREASURE's sheepish first interview, above!

longtymnosee821 pts 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Damn Jeongwoo voice :D

0

dobbys-retainer63 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

You can clearly see that they admire each other for their talents and personalities. Jeongwoo's acapella blessed my hears for a hundred years.

