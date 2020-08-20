10

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rapper MAANSOO makes a hilarious song about his girlfriend being a fan of GOT7

Recently, rapper MAANSOO is receiving praise and attention for his interesting, yet hilarious new song.

The title of the rapper's song is titled "GOT7" and sings about his girlfriend being an "Ahgase" the name of the fandom for GOT7. The song expressed the rapper's jealousy for the group as he asks his girlfriend, "Who will you save if GOT7 and I are both drowning in the water?"


The artist sings of the lyrics that any boyfriend or lover of an idol group stan would understand and empathize with. This cute jealousy song with witty and hilarious lyrics is becoming the new popular hit song as many netizens who discovered this song are grabbing their bellies.

Many netizens and even GOT7 fans are spreading the song throughout the social media platforms such as Twitter.

One fan uploaded the translation of the song so that all the GOT7 fans, including the international fans, can understand this comical song.

Many GOT7 fans want the group to do a reaction video to the song.

Dr_Little366 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

He is such an amazing guy! So much wit, such a sense of humor and great song. Well done Maansoo! What a song! Loving it. His girlfriend is the lucky one. they must have tons of fun

xx-jenn-xx2,362 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

lol omg i died...all the Yugyeom in there lol I would have expected it to mostly say jackson but with yu it just made it better lol

Share

