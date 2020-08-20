Rapper MAANSOO makes a hilarious song about his girlfriend being a fan of GOT7

Recently, rapper MAANSOO is receiving praise and attention for his interesting, yet hilarious new song.

The title of the rapper's song is titled "GOT7" and sings about his girlfriend being an "Ahgase" the name of the fandom for GOT7. The song expressed the rapper's jealousy for the group as he asks his girlfriend, "Who will you save if GOT7 and I are both drowning in the water?"





The artist sings of the lyrics that any boyfriend or lover of an idol group stan would understand and empathize with. This cute jealousy song with witty and hilarious lyrics is becoming the new popular hit song as many netizens who discovered this song are grabbing their bellies.

Many netizens and even GOT7 fans are spreading the song throughout the social media platforms such as Twitter.

The rapper is overwhelmed and thankful to all the support from ahgases!



“Ahgases are seriously the best”

“Even intl ahgase... Thank You 😭” pic.twitter.com/arkTUf24R6 — 참새¨ (@defbabybird) August 20, 2020

One fan uploaded the translation of the song so that all the GOT7 fans, including the international fans, can understand this comical song.

Many GOT7 fans want the group to do a reaction video to the song.