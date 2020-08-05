Uhm Jung Hwa talks about forming project girl group with Lee Hyori, Jessi & MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

Uhm Jung Hwa talked about forming a project girl group with Lee Hyori, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.



On the August 5th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Uhm Jung Hwa featured as a guest and opened up about joining the Refund Squad project group on 'Hangout with Yoo'. On how it was meeting the members, she expressed, "I'm not a scary person. I don't really argue, and I've never gotten into a physical fight."



DJ Kim Shin Young then asked, "Among Jessi, Lee Hyori, and Hwa Sa, who's the one you think would actually refund items?" Uhm Jung Hwa responded, "Lee Hyori," adding, "After meeting all of them, I've realized how tenderhearted they are. That's why it was fun."



In other news, Uhm Jung Hwa's upcoming movie 'Okay Madam' also starring Park Sung Woong premieres on August 12 KST.



Are you looking forward to the Refund Squad?



