Former MONSTA X member Wonho gets caught in a web in 'Losing You' MV teaser

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has dropped his music video teaser for "Losing You"!



In the MV teaser, Wonho is draped in white and caught in a web among red fireflies. "Losing You" is the singer's first release since his withdrawal from MONSTA X last year, and it's a pre-release ahead of his first solo mini album 'Part 1 - Love Synonym', which drops on September 4 KST.



Wonho's "Losing You" drops on August 14 KST. What do you think of his MV teaser?

