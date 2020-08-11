10

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former MONSTA X member Wonho gets caught in a web in 'Losing You' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Former MONSTA X member Wonho has dropped his music video teaser for "Losing You"!

In the MV teaser, Wonho is draped in white and caught in a web among red fireflies. "Losing You" is the singer's first release since his withdrawal from MONSTA X last year, and it's a pre-release ahead of his first solo mini album 'Part 1 - Love Synonym', which drops on September 4 KST.

Wonho's "Losing You" drops on August 14 KST. What do you think of his MV teaser? 

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Wonho
  3. LOSING YOU
5 617 Share 91% Upvoted

1

someonessomeone1 pt 57 minutes ago 1
57 minutes ago

Wonho best boy

Share

1 more reply

1

mostly-ten20 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It already sounds so good! Can’t wait for the mv

Wonho hwaiting!❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Soyu
Soyu drops 'Gotta Go' performance MV
12 minutes ago   0   142
misc.
Woo Won Jae drops 'Used To' MV
2 hours ago   0   392
BTS, V
It's 2020 and is BTS V still a hidden member?
16 hours ago   51   24,670

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND