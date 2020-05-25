ONO Entertainment unable to contact Limitless' Heeseok after he suddenly announces he left the group

Limitless' agency is currently looking into the status of member Heeseok after a recent social media announcement.



On May 24 KST, Heeseok took to his now-deleted personal Instagram to announce that he is now "living not as Limitless's Yoon Heeseok, but as Yoon Heeseok the person."



In his message, he thanked fans for having given him love and apologized for having to share such unfortunate news with them, as they must have been worried as they have not heard anything new from Limitless since the group concluded their most recent activities last December.



However, the group's agency ONO Entertainment has stated that they are currently looking into the situation in regard to Heeseok's message, adding: "Yoon Heeseok has presently not terminated his contract, and there was no previous issue relating to his exclusive contract."



The company then added that the group originally had plans to promote in Japan, but because of the COVID-19 situation, each member has been taking a break and staying in their respective homes. The agency has been trying to contact Heeseok in regard to his social media announcement, but the idol has still not responded at all.



Meanwhile, Limitless debuted in 2019 with the single "Dream Play."







Stay tuned for further updates on this breaking story.