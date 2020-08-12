ONEUS unveils teaser clips of members Xion and Keonhee for their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Lived'

ONEUS is preparing for their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Lived' as they continue to release teaser clips of individual members



After the announcement of their comeback, the group released the first story film teaser followed by the second story film teaser. ONEUS has continued to prepare to release their album as they began to release individual teaser clips of their members. The first two teasers were of members Leedo and Seoho.

Now on August 13th KST, ONEUS released the teaser clip for Xion and Keonhee. In the first teaser clip, Xion appears in a bed of white flowers in a peaceful aura but that changes in an instance as the screen turns red. The second teaser clip is of Keonhee, he appears on top of marble stairs with his eyes covered with a floral band.





ONEUS will be releasing their 4th mini-album soon and will drop on August 19th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and releases of teasers to come!

Teaser clip for Xion:

Teaser for Keonhee: