Second set of teaser photos of Gallant unveiled as he prepares to drop his cover of BoA's "Only One" in celebration of her twentieth anniversary

The second set of teaser photos of Gallant has been unveiled as he prepares to drop his cover of BoA's "Only One" in celebration of her twentieth anniversary.

It was announced previously that the American artist will be participating in the special project to celebrate BoA's twentieth anniversary and will be doing the cover of BoA's "Only One".

SM Entertainment released the first set of teaser photos of Gallant just yesterday. On August 13th KST, they released the second set of teaser photos. 

In the photos, Gallant is posing in front of a simple white background wearing all grey in contrast to the background.

The cover will be released soon so stay tuned for more updates!



