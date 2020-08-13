21

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ONEUS drops teaser clips of members Ravn and Hwanwoong for their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Lived'

ONEUS is preparing for their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Lived' as they continue to release teaser clips of individual members

After the announcement of their comeback, the group released the first story film teaser followed by the second story film teaser. ONEUS has continued to prepare to release their album as they began to release individual teaser clips of their members. The first two teasers were of members Leedo and Seoho followed by more teasers of members Xion and Keonhee.

On August 14th midnight KST, ONEUS released the teaser clips for members Ravn and Hwanwoong

ONEUS will be releasing their 4th mini-album soon and will drop on August 19th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and releases of teasers to come!

Teaser for Ravn:

Teaser for Hwanwoong:

ByunBanRyu34 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Their visuals are no joke. And they finally get the crown, even after Road to Kingdom.

al3x1s1 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

I didn't think I could get more excited about this...and yet, here we are ❤️ Hwanwoong's teaser is just jaw-dropping x

Share

