ONEUS drops teaser clips of members Ravn and Hwanwoong for their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Lived'

ONEUS is preparing for their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Lived' as they continue to release teaser clips of individual members



After the announcement of their comeback, the group released the first story film teaser followed by the second story film teaser. ONEUS has continued to prepare to release their album as they began to release individual teaser clips of their members. The first two teasers were of members Leedo and Seoho followed by more teasers of members Xion and Keonhee.



On August 14th midnight KST, ONEUS released the teaser clips for members Ravn and Hwanwoong.



ONEUS will be releasing their 4th mini-album soon and will drop on August 19th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and releases of teasers to come!



Teaser for Ravn:

Teaser for Hwanwoong: