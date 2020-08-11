Netizens say these celebrities shouldn't use app filters to alter their face

Recently, a netizen made a post on an online community with a few photos of celebrities who took their photos with a photo filter app that altered their face.

The filters are available on beauty apps such as 'Snow' and these apps have become popular among netizens worldwide. The filter on the app makes a person's chins more narrow or their eyes look bigger.

The netizen stated that the filter made the faces of these celebrities look weird. Some of the celebrities included EXO's Sehun and Red velvet's Irene. It seems these celebrities are so good looking that the photo filters make them look worse.

Here are the photos of these celebrities with and without the face-altering filters.

Jung Woo Sung

EXO Sehun

Jang Won Young





EXO Suho

Red Velvet Irene