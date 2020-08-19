Netizens and fans amazed with BTS member Jungkook's songwriting skills

We know that BTS members have always participated in producing the tracks in their albums or have even written the whole song by themselves. Many fans know that SUGA and RM are the members who participate mostly in producing the songs.

However, recently a netizen posted on an online community that another member of BTS is known to have amazing songwriting skills. This member is the youngest of the group, Jungkook, and he is known to recently writing the song "Your Eyes Tell", a track that is part of BTS' Japanese album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ The Journey' and also became the theme song to the Japanese of the same title. Jungkook was praised for this well-written song when it was revealed and the song received much love from fans globally.

Since then many people have turned their attention to the songs that Jungkook has written and participated in the production of. One of the songs that are receiving much recognition is the song "Still With You". Jungkook released this on Soundcloud as a gift for his fans. He stated that he has written the song with them in mind.

Jungkook is known as the member who is very fond of his fans and shows his affection towards them. This song became a special gift to his fans when it was first released. Now, it is being recognized as a song that is well-written and gives recognition to Jungkook for his potential in songwriting.

Below is the list of songs that member Jungkook has participated in writing:

Netizens praised the member for his abilities once again.

Netizens' commented:

"My favorite song is still with you."

"It was so nice of him to release it on Soundcloud so everyone can hear for free."



"His songwriting skill is awesome."



"I think Jungkook's prior experience in singing is truly adding to the song. I love the song."

"Still with you is really good."



"He's so good-looking and he can even write songs so well. he's perfect."



"Jungkook is really a genius. this song should be number one on the streaming charts too bad it isn't."



"Jungkook, thank you for writing such a good song."





