Moon Hee Jun, Soyul, & JamJam to bid 'The Return of Superman' a tearful goodbye on this week's episode

The Moon Hee Jun, Soyul, and JamJam family will be leaving the cast of 'The Return of Superman' this week, after a year and 2 months with the program.

On the upcoming episode of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' airing on August 9, Moon Hee Jun, Soyul, and their lovely daughter JamJam (Moon Hee Yul) plan on bidding viewers a tearful but beautiful goodbye. As you can see in this week's still cuts above, the family members all decided to dress up for the special occasion.

Meanwhile, soccer player Park Joo Ho and his family including Naeun, Gunhoo, and their youngest sibling will be rejoining 'The Return of Superman' soon.

