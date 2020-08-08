Mina's callout sparks heated debate on Seolhyun's Instagram

12

Former AOA member Mina's callout and her attempted suicide sparked heated debate on AOA member Seolhyun's Instagram. 

As previously reported, Mina was rushed to the hospital after she posted an image of self-harm and a message calling out former member Jimin, current AOA member Seolhyun, and FNC Entertainment CEO Han Sung Ho. 

Seolhyun has been staying silent on social media since early last month, but the comments section on her latest Instagram post is being riddled with comments from people trying to cancel her and people who are defending her. A post on a popular online community gained attention for pointing this phenomenon out, and netizens are split over this issue. 

Some of the comments include: "Will you guys stop when she's gone? Stop. Now"

"By no means I'm supporting a bystander but some comments just crossed the line." 

"Can she just sincerely apologize to Mina already?"

"How could anyone in their right mind defend her?"

"She didn't inflict any direct harm on Mina. Why are y'all throwing a fit on her personal account?"

"Y'all are irrelevant 3rd parties. Don't spread hate when it's none of your business."

 

What do you think?

Netizens crawling out of the woodwork to try and inflict their own sense of justice is only going to cause someone else to try and kill themselves. You'd think these assholes would learn by now that nothing good comes of them flooding someone's SNS with this shit.

This matter should be handled privatly. Netizens only make things worse

