Lovelyz reportedly making their comeback in early September





According to a K-Pop official, Lovelyz is working on the last stages of their album making, with a comeback in early September as their goal.

Lovelyz who have been busy doing solo activities and individual promotions on entertainment shows will be uniting as a whole group to make their first comeback in 1 year and 4 months. Expectations are rising as fans look forward to their long-awaited comeback.

Earlier on, member Ryu Soo Jung asked for everyone's anticipation for Lovelyz's return as a group, saying, “Lovelyz will continue to show a variety of sentimental and innocent concepts. This is because all the members have great pride and affection for Lovelyz’s colour and music.”