Actor Sung Joon to hold wedding this September

Actor Sung Joon is holding his wedding this September.



According to reports, Sung Joon will be holding a private wedding ceremony in consideration of his non-celebrity bride this September 12 KST. Though the actor and his wife are already legally married, they have yet to celebrate in a ceremony.



After enlisting for his military service in December of 2018, the actor revealed he registered his marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend, and they had welcomed their first child. In February of 2019, it was confirmed the couple was expecting their second child. Sung Joon then announced he decided to serve his remaining military service in the reserve forces to look after his family, and the wedding ceremony was delayed due to the circumstances.



As Sung Joon wrapped up his military service last month, it's reported he's now planning his belated wedding.



Sung Joon is known for his lead roles in dramas, such as 'Shut Up Flower Boy Band', 'Can We Get Married', and 'Gu Family Book'.

