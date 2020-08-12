86

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Actor Sung Joon to hold wedding this September

AKP STAFF

Actor Sung Joon is holding his wedding this September.

According to reports, Sung Joon will be holding a private wedding ceremony in consideration of his non-celebrity bride this September 12 KST. Though the actor and his wife are already legally married, they have yet to celebrate in a ceremony.

After enlisting for his military service in December of 2018, the actor revealed he registered his marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend, and they had welcomed their first child. In February of 2019, it was confirmed the couple was expecting their second child. Sung Joon then announced he decided to serve his remaining military service in the reserve forces to look after his family, and the wedding ceremony was delayed due to the circumstances. 

As Sung Joon wrapped up his military service last month, it's reported he's now planning his belated wedding. 

Sung Joon is known for his lead roles in dramas, such as 'Shut Up Flower Boy Band', 'Can We Get Married', and 'Gu Family Book'.

  1. Sung Joon
11 16,482 Share 93% Upvoted

9

leviakermann65 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Shut Up Flower Boy Band is the one of earliest kdrama I've watch before got sucked into kdrama world.

Share

8

claral1,356 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Congratulations. Wish him the best and his family, hope they may lead a happy life. : )

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi drops surreal 'Numb' MV teaser
3 hours ago   1   930
SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,174

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND