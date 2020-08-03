Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, & Park Bo Young in talks for new dark sci-fi film 'Concrete Utopia'

According to industry insiders on August 4, actors Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young are currently in talks to join the cast of director Uhm Tae Hwa's new dark sci-fi film, titled 'Concrete Utopia'.

Little is known about the upcoming sci-fi production, other than that it will mark director Uhm Tae Hwa's return with a new project in approximately 4 years. The director previously left an impactful impression in the film industry with 'Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned' in 2016.

Meanwhile, this will mark actress Park Bo Young's first big-screen production return in approximately 2 years, as well as her first project since signing with her new agency. Actors Lee Byung Hun and Park Seo Joon are currently busy filming their ongoing productions 'State of Emergency' and 'Dream', respectively.

'Concrete Utopia' is expected to kick off filming some time in early 2021.

