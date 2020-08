Virtual K-pop groupK/DA will be coming back soon!

The group features (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon as the voices of Akali and Ahri, respectively. It also features Madison Beer as Evelynn and Jaira Burns as Kai'Sa. The group has released a teaser photo of Ahri (Miyeon), flashing the well-loved finger heart.

The group 'debuted' in November 2018 with "Pop/Stars," with the song reaching #1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart.