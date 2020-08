SBS MTV has announced that 'The Show' will not be happening this week.

The music show, which usually airs every Tuesday, said, "Because of the resurgence of COVID-19, 'The Show' will not be filming on the 25th so we can prevent the spread to the artists and our staff. We will not have the media open as well." They are currently undecided as to whether or not next week's episode will happen.

