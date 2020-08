Former X1 member Kim Yo Han will be treating fans to something sweet, ahead of his complete re-debut in his upcoming new boy group WEi!

Kim Yo Han's official solo debut digital single "No More" (Prod. Zion.T) will be out this coming August 25. In his newly released first set of concept images, Kim Yo Han gives a shoutout to sweets-lovers by posing with sugary treats.

Stay tuned for more teasers for Kim Yo Han's "No More" digital single!