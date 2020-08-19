Jessi admits she cursed when HyunA and Dawn kissed during 'NUNU NANA' challenge

Jessi admitted she cursed when HyunA and Dawn did a bit of smooching during their "NUNU NANA" challenge clip.



On August 17, the rapper revealed a clip of the 3 P Nation artists on Instagram, and netizens were amused by her reaction to HyunA and Dawn's kiss. Jessi's followers have now been asking if she cursed at the end, and she had an honest response for them.



One follower asked, "Unni, what did you say at the end? Did you say what the f**k," and Jessi replied, "Yes, yes."



Other netizens commented, "As expected, Jessi doesn't hesitate," "The way she mouthed the words was so clear it was funny," and more.



In other news, Jessi dropped her track "NUNU NANA" late last month.

