Actor Kang Ha Neul to appear in IU and Park Seo Joon's upcoming movie 'Dream'

AKP STAFF

Actor Kang Ha Neul is set to appear in IU and Park Seo Joon's upcoming movie 'Dream'.

On August 19, the actor's label TH Company responded to reports the actor would be making a cameo in 'Dream', stating, "Kang Ha Neul happily agreed to appear in the film for free because he's friendly with director Lee Byung Hun and actors Park Seo Joon and IU." 

Kang Ha Neul previously worked with director Lee Byung Hun on the film 'Twenty', starred alongside IU in the SBS drama 'Scarlet Heart: Goryeo', and starred in the movie 'Midnight Runners' with Park Seo Joon.

'Dream' tells the story of inexperienced players who try out for the international soccer event, the 'Homeless World Cup'. It's set to premiere in 2021.

