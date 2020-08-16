Netizens LOL at Jessi's reaction to HyunA and Dawn's kiss during 'NUNU NANA' challenge

Jessi (Jessica H.O) gave a realistic reaction to her label mates' couple moment.

On August 16 KST, HyunA and Dawn participated in Jessi's 'NUNU NANA' challenge with the singer herself on social media. In the clip, the three start off with the usual challenge, until HyunA and Dawn as a couple steal a sweet kiss in between! Jessi, who reacts with a funny scowl, continues with the challenge, and at the very end the couple shares another moment as HyunA leaps into Dawn's arms.

In the captions, Jessi wrote: "When you’re the third wheel".

Some netizens reactions include:

"Unnie, at the end, did you say WT*? LOL"

"hyuna at the end omg jessi like: get me out of here"

"LOOOOOL I was watching with a straight face until the very last part came up"

Check out the original post below!