Actress Hwang Jung Eum's label confirms she was not in direct contact with COVID-19 positive supporting actor

Actress Hwang Jung Eum's label has confirmed she was not in direct contact with a supporting actor on 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me' who tested positive for COVID-19.

KBS responded to reports of an actor on the cast who tested positive for the virus, and it's been revealed the actor in question is Seo Sung Jong. On August 19, Hwang Jung Eum's agency C-JeS Entertainment confirmed, "Hwang Jung Eum's filming times were different than Seo Sung Jong's filming, so they never met directly."

As previously reported, KBS has halted today's filming and has asked the cast and crew to undergo self-quarantine procedures.

Have you been keeping up with 'To All the Guys Who Loved Me'? 

