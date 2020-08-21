IU surprises netizens with her sexy charm instead of her usual innocence

Recently, singer and actress, IU showed off a different charm as she surprised netizens with her sexy charm instead of her usual innocent charm.

On August 21st, IU posted a series of photos on her Instagram with the hashtag "J.estina".

The photos seen on Instagram were the photos of IU as she models for the brand J.estina. In the photos, IU shows off various poses as she emits a completely different vibe.

In the photos, she seems more mature as she radiates a sensual and sultry mood. Many netizens were amazed by her beauty as they comment, "Wow, she's so beautiful" and "The makeup is perfect on her" as they admire her visuals.