Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU surprises netizens with her sexy charm instead of her usual innocence

Recently, singer and actress, IU showed off a different charm as she surprised netizens with her sexy charm instead of her usual innocent charm.

On August 21st, IU posted a series of photos on her Instagram with the hashtag "J.estina".

The photos seen on Instagram were the photos of IU as she models for the brand J.estina. In the photos, IU shows off various poses as she emits a completely different vibe.

In the photos, she seems more mature as she radiates a sensual and sultry mood. Many netizens were amazed by her beauty as they comment, "Wow, she's so beautiful" and "The makeup is perfect on her" as they admire her visuals

Nct_and_Wayv3,169 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Bruh how can she be so freaking beautiful. Also, she has some long legs

bartkun10,287 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

the one that she wears jeans/denim hits differently, sexy as hell

