Many netizens excited as Ariana Grande contributed to BLACKPINK's new song "iCE Cream" (Feat. Selena Gomez)

Recently, many fans and netizens worldwide have become excited as producer and songwriter Tommy Brown uploaded a poster of BLACKPINK's new single on his Instagram account.

Many have become excited as the record producer tagged a few familiar names on the poster. He tagged BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, and also Ariana Grande. Tommy Brown stated on the caption that some of his friends have helped him produce and write the new song for BLACKPINK as he tagged everyone who contributed.

The international fans were ecstatic to see Ariana Grande's name among those who contributed since they all thought BLACKPINK would collab with Ariana Grande when BLACKPINK first released the mysterious poster announcing the collab.

Many of these excited fans shared this news with other fans as they took to Twitter to retweet about the tags.

Tommy produced and written Ice Cream by Selena & @Blackpink with the help of Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet, Bekuh Boom, and Mr. Frank?! An incoming BOP! pic.twitter.com/5j0k2CIy3X — 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓮𝔂 🍦 (@daveyblink) August 21, 2020

blackpink, selena gomez, ariana grande, victoria monét and tommy brown worked on one song. ICE CREAM IS GONNA BE SO GOOD — emrah 💍(fan account) (@skinnysel) August 21, 2020

BLACKPINK's newest single "iCE Cream" featuring Selena Gomez will be released on August 28th KST.