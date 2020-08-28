ITZY win #1 + Performances from August 28th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, NTX debuted with "Black Hole", KARD came back with "Gunshot", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "a sOng Of ice&fire", CRAVITY returned with "Flame", Jenyer made her comeback with "Bad", and Jo Jung Min came back with "Be My Teresa".



As for the nominees, Jessi and ITZY were up against each other, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Not Shy". Congratulations to ITZY!



There were also performances by ITZY, ATEEZ, Eric Nam, Dream Catcher, ONEUS, MCND, Dongkiz, ONF, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, ENOi, Lucy, and Kim Yeon Ja.





Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: NTX







==

COMEBACK: KARD







==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







==

COMEBACK: CRAVITY







==

COMEBACK: Jenyer







==

COMEBACK: Jo Jung Min







===

ITZY







==

ATEEZ







==

Eric Nam







==

Dream Catcher







==

ONEUS







==

MCND







==

Dongkiz







==

ONF







==

Cherry Bullet







==

Rocket Punch







==

ENOi







==

Lucy







==

Kim Yeon Ja







===