ITZY has unveiled a group teaser photo for their upcoming third mini-album.



On August 7th at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment released a group teaser photo for ITZY's upcoming 3rd mini-album 'NOT SHY'.

The title song is also named "Not Shy", and the teaser photo is in the movie poster style as all the members vibe off the western cowgirl look.

ITZY's comeback album will officially drop on August 17th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!