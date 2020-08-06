Hyoyeon reveals which Girls' Generation member decides dress code for anniversary

Hyoyeon revealed which Girls' Generation member decided the dress code for their recent anniversary.



On the August 6th broadcast of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Hyoyeon and Soyu featured as guests. DJ Kim Shin Young expressed, "Firstly, congratulations on Girls' Generation's 13th anniversary since debut. I saw the members got together. You looked cool. Who decides the dress code?"



Hyoyeon answered, "Tiffany always suggests one. I always feel burdened by it. I even go to the hair shop. At our 12th anniversary, I was embarrassed because I was the only one who did it. This year, all the members followed the all-black dress code."



In other news, Hyoyeon recently made a solo comeback with "Dessert" featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy.



