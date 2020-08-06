WEi's Kim Yo Han to film MV for his solo debut single this week, ahead of full group debut

On August 6, Kim Yo Han's label OUI Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "Kim Yo Han will release a solo digital single this August 25, kicking off his solo artist promotions."

This will mark Kim Yo Han's first music release approximately a year after the disbandment of his project group X1. The star is scheduled to filming his solo single MV on August 7.

OUI Entertainment also added on, "As this is Kim Yo Han's first solo single, we worked closely with the best producers in Korea for the best results. Kim Yo Han will return with a song which highlights his different charms all at once, so please look forward to it."

Meanwhile, Kim Yo Han is currently preparing to make his permanent group debut in WEi, the first ever boy group produced under OUI Entertainment. Well-known WEi members include Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, and Kang Suk Hwa - all former ''Produce' series contestants.

Furthermore, Kim Yo Han is also in the process of preparing for his acting debut role in Kakao M's original web drama series, 'Dear Us'.

