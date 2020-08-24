GWSN's agency MILES makes an official statement regarding member Soso as fans thought she left the group

Recently, GWSN's agency Miles has uploaded an official statement regarding member Soso as many fans thought the member had left the group.

GWSN announced in January of this year that the group will be promoting as a six-member group as member Soso will be taking a break due to a rupture in her ankle ligament.

There have been rumors since then that the member had left the group permanently because of a recent misunderstanding from a Vlive. The members had inadvertenly covered Soso's photo during the Vlive but some people thought the members had purposely Soso when that wasn't the case.

Because of this reason, the agency clarified that Soso did not leave the group but is currently recovering back home in Taiwan. They announced that Soso will be making a comeback with the group once she is fully recovered. They revealed they will also take into consideration the COVID19 pandemic as they prepare her comeback.

Here is the full statement in English below: