Junjin will be a special MC for 'Radio Star'.

His label revealed that he'll be the special MC for the episode that will air on the 26th.

He was already a special MC 8 months ago, and just like before, he'll be melting perfectly into the permanent MCs and bring his wit to the show. As he recently announced his wedding, it's likely that he'll be talking about that as well.

Make sure to tune in on August 26 at 10:50 PM KST.