WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon is the reliable friend you can't help but fall for in his first 'Kairos' drama still cuts

MBC's upcoming new fantasy/thriller drama series 'Kairos' has unveiled fresh new still cuts of WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon ahead of its premiere!

In 'Kairos', Kang Seung Yoon returns as a character named Lim Gun Wook. He's a longtime friend of the story's female lead Han Ae Ri (played by Lee Se Young), an ever reliable type who always comes running when Ae Ri is in trouble.

Kang Seung Yoon's first set of still cuts below switches back and forth from Lim Gun Wook's casual and playful side, to a more serious side. In one cut, Kang Seung Yoon alarms fans with his face full of bruises, raising curiosity for 'Kairos's premiere.

Meanwhile, MBC's 'Kairos' centers around a woman whose mother goes missing a month in the past and a man whose daughter goes missing a month in the future. These two characters must surpass the limits of time and space to find their loved ones. The series premieres this October 26 at 9:30 PM KST.