Play M Entertainment labelmates A Pink, VICTON, & Weeekly give off warm family vibes on the set of 'Idol on Quiz'

Play M Entertainment labels A Pink, VICTON, and Weeekly had a chance to work together during this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Idol on Quiz'!



Back on the August 17 broadcast of 'Idol on Quiz', idol stars including A Pink's Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo, and Hayoung, VICTON members Byungchan and Subin, and Weeekly members Soojin and Jihan appeared as guests and tested out some brand new quiz games on the variety program, alongside MCs Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu. The 'Bomi team' consisted of Bomi, Hayoung, Byungchan, and Subin, while the 'Eunji team' consisted of Eunji, Namjoo, Soojin, and Jihan.

