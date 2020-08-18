39

Play M Entertainment labelmates A Pink, VICTON, & Weeekly give off warm family vibes on the set of 'Idol on Quiz'

Play M Entertainment labels A Pink, VICTON, and Weeekly had a chance to work together during this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Idol on Quiz'!

Back on the August 17 broadcast of 'Idol on Quiz', idol stars including A Pink's Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo, and Hayoung, VICTON members Byungchan and Subin, and Weeekly members Soojin and Jihan appeared as guests and tested out some brand new quiz games on the variety program, alongside MCs Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu. The 'Bomi team' consisted of Bomi, Hayoung, Byungchan, and Subin, while the 'Eunji team' consisted of Eunji, Namjoo, Soojin, and Jihan. 

Did you watch this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Idol on Quiz' with A Pink, VICTON, and Weeekly?

DMV2DMZ181 pts 12 hours ago 0
12 hours ago

I didn't know A Pink and Weeekly are with the same company. If Weeekly keeps bringing it with the Pop-Rock tracks, they'll get on my list just like A Pink.

Sifat01414 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Love Apink!

