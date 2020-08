On August 4th, MTV's Video Music Awards officially announced on their Twitter that BTS will be performing at the 2020 VMAs, which will take place on August 30th.

The announcement was made after BTS dropped their promotion schedule for their new single "Dynamite". Fans are ecstatic to see the performance of BTS' new English single on the VMAs.

The performance will be streamed live on August 30th as BTS presents fans with their new song. Stay tuned for more updates to come!