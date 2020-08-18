Actress Goo Hye Sun reveals she lost 14kg (31 lbs) after her divorce

Actress and director, Goo Hye Sun updated her fans and revealed her new start after her divorce.



She has been consistently posting on her social media as she updated the fans of her current situations.



On August 18th, Goo Hye Sun posted various photos and videos on her Instagram with the caption "MIMI entertainment?? The agency with the best event".



The photos and video were of the actress during a photo shoot. Goo Hye Sun revealed that she will be featured in the September edition of Tenstar, an entertainment magazine. She revealed her usual beautiful self and gave a sneak-peek in some of the contents of the magazine. Goo Hye Sun had signed the contract with MIMI Entertainment last month and will be releasing her third piano new age album 'Breath 3' in September.



On this day, she revealed that she had lost 14kg (31 lbs) after her divorce.

Previously, Goo Hye Sun revealed during a press conference for her art exhibit, "I thought I got healthier when I gained a little bit of weight but then decided to lose weight when my knees began to hurt. I wanted to meet my fans with a new heart so I worked out and also took dieting supplements."

Thereafter, she revealed in the interview with the magazine company that she had lost 14kg. She stated, "I put in a lot of effort to return to my former self. I don't like taking breaks but I think I became lazy these days. So I try to do other activities during the time other than when I sleep."



Also in the magazine, Goo Hye Sun revealed her honest feeling about her recent divorce. She stated, "I hope everyone can be supportive. There are many people who think that people who are divorced are unhappy but I think differently. If marriage is a fantasy filled with hope, then I believe divorce is reality. If you hit rock bottom, you are able to find a way to find happiness. I want to make my life perfect and now I have the courage to."



Meanwhile, Goo Hye Sun ended her marriage of four years with actor Ahn Jae Hyun when they both agreed to go separate ways.



Goo Hye Sun updated her fans and showed her daily life of trying things that she wants to. She revealed "I want to create artwork but I'm creating new age music that will not fall out of trend. I will soon meet my fans after I release this music."



Other than acting, Goo Hye Sun is known to participate in various cultural art fields. She made her debut back in 2002 through a commercial and made her name known through the ever-popular series 'Boys Over Flowers'.





