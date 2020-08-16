ITZY react to 'Not Shy' MV ahead of official release

On August 17, ITZY released a reaction video to their upcoming release 'Not Shy' MV.

While viewers of the reaction video are not able to share the screen that ITZY are watching, but through the members' reactions, spoilers on the MV were given.

The spoilers in the video include:

"Spoiler #1, a scene that made everyone laugh from the start"

"Spoiler #3, really pretty sky color"

"Spoiler #6, a filming scene so hot that lights were not needed"

Check out the video above for the full list of spoilers the members gave out!