Former VIXX member Hongbin writes letter to fans after enlisting in military

Former VIXX member Hongbin left a special letter to fans before his official enlistment in the military.



Hongbin announced last week that he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service duties, and on August 18, he said his goodbyes to fans on his Twitch community board. He wrote:





"I thought I had a lot to say, but now that I'm trying to write something, I'm wondering what the point of this is.



The process of enlisting and working towards the discharge date begins today, but I think this will be a time of resolving something that's been weighing on my mind, so a part of me feels liberated.



Nonetheless, I still feel a lingering attachment to society because the times we had fun talking and playing during the broadcasts are still very vivid in my memory.



I'll go and receive training safely, and after protecting the country well, I'll return to broadcasts again in a safe country.



I may change outwardly or inwardly after I return from the military, but I'll go and come back with a smile, always keeping in mind the feeling of wanting to return to have fun laughing and talking together again.



I'll cheer all of you on, so that the time I'm gone protecting the country can become a time for all of you to get a little bit closer to doing the things you've planned and have been wanting to do.



Finally... everyone... I'm really...



So... So... This is crazy. Enlisting in the military!"





In other news, Hongbin officially withdrew from VIXX earlier this month after a controversial live stream on Twitch.

