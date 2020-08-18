Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon (Odd Child) reveals animated MV for 'Race'

Former Bolbbalgan4 member Woo Ji Yoon (Odd Child) has revealed an animated music video for "Race".
In the MV above, a young girl with pink hair spends her day walking through the city, playing in the playground, studying, and running. "Race" is a track on Odd Child's latest album ':colon'.
In related news, her previous release 'O: circle' was the subject of controversy after speculation some of her songs were referencing her former groupmate Ahn Ji Young.
What do you think of Odd Child's "Race"?
