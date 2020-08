Former VIXX member Hongbin will be enlisting for his mandatory military service duties.

According to media outlet reports on August 14, Hongbin announced his enlistment news to his Twitch viewers through a live broadcast a day earlier. Hongbin is scheduled to begin his basic training on August 18.

Meanwhile, VIXX's label Jellyfish Entertainment announced Hongbin's departure from the idol group back on August 7, citing that Hongbin himself wished to leave the team.