Former PRISTIN member and HINAPIA member Yaebin apologizes after using the N word

Recently, netizens have made tweets about a recent Instagram live done by former PRISTIN member and HINAPIA member Yaebin. During the live broadcast, Yaebin was singing a Nicki Minaj song in which she says the N-word.

In the video, she mentions that she was aware of the many people sensitive to the word. She stated she tried her best to censor the word and tried not to pronounce it. However, it seemed the netizens were not happy with her explanation.

i don't wanna hear any kpop stans defending idols when they say it anymore by saying "they're uneducated" ,, yaebin said we were SENSITIVE and knew she shouldn't be saying it. this proves idols are more aware than you think they are and you shouldn't be cutting them slack just — ‎ً ‎ jackie ✰ is semi-ia (@IucyIuv) August 12, 2020

I’m literally sick n tired of people saying the N word n people trying to educate them about it like I’m 100% sure they all know what the N word means but they choose to ignore it bcuz they don’t give a fuck then later start crying when people cancel them n say I didn’t know 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Bangtan 4 Life 💜 (@ProudArmy_127) August 12, 2020

0:06 no bc how did she say the word straight out, then go "ᵘʰ" after like she censored it 💀💀💀💀 how does that work miss yaebin — ؘ (@kthxcouture) August 12, 2020

Ultimately, Yaebin made an apology and posted a letter on her Instagram story as more global netizens continue to tweet this incident through Twitter.

Here is the full post as she makes her apology: