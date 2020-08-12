100

Posted by haydn-an

Former PRISTIN member and HINAPIA member Yaebin apologizes after using the N word

Recently, netizens have made tweets about a recent Instagram live done by former PRISTIN member and HINAPIA member Yaebin. During the live broadcast, Yaebin was singing a Nicki Minaj song in which she says the N-word. 

In the video, she mentions that she was aware of the many people sensitive to the word. She stated she tried her best to censor the word and tried not to pronounce it. However, it seemed the netizens were not happy with her explanation.

Ultimately, Yaebin made an apology and posted a letter on her Instagram story as more global netizens continue to tweet this incident through Twitter. 

Here is the full post as she makes her apology:

hakmyeon412 pts
13 hours ago

just skip the word.... jesus it's not that hard

19

K_J_Y1,288 pts
15 hours ago

the fact that she said that she KNOWS that people are "sensitive" SENSITIVE?????

i'm not gonna add anything except for IF YOU'RE NOT BLACK THEN DON'T SAY THE N WORD. simple.

AND if you want to know why and what's the meaning of that word and why "black people are saying it" and why you should stop using "if black people are saying it then I can" as an argument, you have google, google it. Educate yoursleves please.

