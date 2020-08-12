Former PRISTIN member and HINAPIA member Yaebin apologizes after using the N word

Recently, netizens have made tweets about a recent Instagram live done by former PRISTIN member and HINAPIA member Yaebin. During the live broadcast, Yaebin was singing a Nicki Minaj song in which she says the N-word.
In the video, she mentions that she was aware of the many people sensitive to the word. She stated she tried her best to censor the word and tried not to pronounce it. However, it seemed the netizens were not happy with her explanation.
Ultimately, Yaebin made an apology and posted a letter on her Instagram story as more global netizens continue to tweet this incident through Twitter.
Here is the full post as she makes her apology:
