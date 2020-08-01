2

Former ILUV member Shin Minah is currently hospitalized + Minah’s mother refutes agency’s statement claiming Minah’s bullying rumors are false

On a post made by Shin Minah’s mother on her Instagram account dated August 1, it was revealed that Minah is currently hospitalized and being treated at a university hospital.


Previously, Shin Minah had claimed that she had been bullied by her former members. She claimed that she has been suffering from panic attacks and depression causing her to make suicide attempts. In response to this WKS ENE has denied all of Shin Minah's claims and will make both civil and criminal complaints against her. Minah was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on July 24.

On the latest Instagram post made on Minah's account by her mother, Minah’s mother gives an update about Minah and refutes the agency’s statement, stating that Minah will be submitting evidence to support her bullying claims: 

Hello, this is Mina’s mother.

Minah is currently hospitalized at a university hospital.

As electronic devices are not allowed in the hospital, and Minah is unable to leave or do visits, she got to know about the company’s statement late.

I am going to say this once again, my child has definitely not lied. Thanks to so many people who are supporting us, our child is gaining strength. Thank you so much. My child is meeting medical staff whom I am immensely grateful for treating my child well and giving her strength. After her recovery, our child will reveal the truth by handing over evidences that my child has collected painfully. Thank you for your support.

안녕하세요 민아 엄마 입니다. 현재 민아는 대학 병원에서 입원 치료중 입니다. 병원에서는 전자 기기 사용이 불가능하고 외출,면회도 안되어서 민아는 회사측의 고소 상황을 늦게 접했습니다. 다시 한 번 말씀드리지만 우리 아이는 절대 거짓말을 하지 않았습니다. 매일 같이 울며 힘들다고 말하던 우리 딸의 모습이 잊혀지지 않습니다. 응원해주시는 많은 분들 덕에 우리 아이가 힘을 낼 수 있었습니다. 정말 감사드립니다. 아이가 더 힘을 낼 수 있게 감사한 의료진 분들을 만나 잘 치료받고 있으니 건강을 되찾고 우리 아이가 고통스러워하며 모은 증거들을 법의 심판을 받아 진실을 밝히겠습니다. 응원해주셔서 감사합니다.

Another false accusation 🙄

