60

18

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

Former ILUV member Shin Minah reveals fan letter & bullying incident on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Former ILUV member Shin Minah revealed a fan letter and bullying incident on Instagram.

On July 18, Shin Min Ah shared the image of a fan letter from Japanese fans on Instagram along with the following message:

"Before I stopped my promotions, this fan letter came from Japan on the day I was resting at home because I was sick.

The members took pictures with fan letters on their official Instagram.

Since I went back to the dorm, I couldn't find the fan letter no matter how much I looked for it, and of course, I didn't ask because they usually don't respond to me even if I would've. 

Then I found this letter in the trash can.

I've kept it well until now.

You can check out the picture on ILUV's official Instagram account."



As previously reported, former ILUV member Shin Minah claimed the girl group had bullied her, and their label WKS ENE denied the allegations.

  1. misc.
  2. ILUV
  3. SHIN MINAH
25 11,441 Share 77% Upvoted

11

nina97x3,130 pts 19 hours ago 15
19 hours ago

I feel bad for her. Im questioning all girl groups and boy groups relationship these days. There are some you know and can tell that all of them are super close like Red velvet and BTS. You can kind of tell if there really close if they still spend time together outside of work and promotions.

Share

15 more replies

6

hreyA_onEViP1,797 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

I hope idols stop thinking about their hardwork and open up if they have issues even if they might cause any damage to their company or group. If they dont itll affect their mental health and the end is nothing but suffer.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

YG to debut Chinese Girl Group
18 hours ago   76   82,383
Lee Hi
Lee Hi unveils D-4 teaser for "HOLO" release
12 hours ago   2   1,367
YG to debut Chinese Girl Group
18 hours ago   76   82,383

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND