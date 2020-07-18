Former ILUV member Shin Minah reveals fan letter & bullying incident on Instagram

Former ILUV member Shin Minah revealed a fan letter and bullying incident on Instagram.



On July 18, Shin Min Ah shared the image of a fan letter from Japanese fans on Instagram along with the following message:





"Before I stopped my promotions, this fan letter came from Japan on the day I was resting at home because I was sick.



The members took pictures with fan letters on their official Instagram.



Since I went back to the dorm, I couldn't find the fan letter no matter how much I looked for it, and of course, I didn't ask because they usually don't respond to me even if I would've.



Then I found this letter in the trash can.



I've kept it well until now.



You can check out the picture on ILUV's official Instagram account."





As previously reported, former ILUV member Shin Minah claimed the girl group had bullied her, and their label WKS ENE denied the allegations.