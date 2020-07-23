Label WKS ENE to take legal action against former ILUV member Shin Minah after she claimed she was bullied by her group members

WKS ENE has announced they will take legal action against Shin Minah, a former member of ILUV.

Recently, Shin Minah has been claiming that she has been bullied by the other members as WKS ENE has been denying those claims. This battle between ILUV's agency and Shin Minah started earlier this month and has continued for several days so far.

Now WKS ENE wants to end this battle. On July 23rd KST, WKS ENE stated "The claims made by Shin Minah on YouTube and other social media outlets are all false. The other six members of ILUV are shocked and are going through mental stress as they show signs of vomiting and nausea. Our agency along with the ILUV members and their families feel unjust and terrible because of such an incident."

The agency also added, "We will take legal action and file both civil and criminal cases against Shin Minah."



They stated that "We have no more reasons to keep listening to these groundless stories. We have thought of Minah as a family and did not take any actions because we were afraid she might make the wrong choices."

The agency continued to state, "However, we cannot sit and watch the other members be hurt anymore. That is why we have made an official statement on the 22nd. Yet, Shin Minah continues to hurt the members by continuously claiming groundless allegations. We once again reveal that there was no bullying. It was Shin Minah who has been bullying the other members. We ask that Shin Minah reveals all evidence of the bullying that she claims."





WKS ENE concluded by stating, "We have no more reasons to continue with this emotional fight. We will not speak with the law. We will file a civil and criminal complaint against Shin Minah tomorrow. We will also have each member file an individual complaint against Shin Minah as well."

