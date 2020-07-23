Former ILUV member Shin Minah revealed to have been rushed to the hospital

Shin Minah, former member of the girl group ILUV, has been reportedly rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The news was delivered through an Instagram post on July 24th KST. The post was made by Shin Minah's mother as she delivered the news that her daughter has been rushed to the hospital because she had fainted. Her mother also went on to ask the netizens to stop cursing and slandering her daughter through this Instagram post.



The post reads: "Hello, this is Minah's mother. I want to apologize for delivering bad news. Minah has been rushed to the emergency room because she fainted today. She will be admitted to the hospital soon and please stop the malicious comments and assumptions about Minah. Thank you."



Previously, Shin Minah had claimed that she had been bullied by her former members. She claimed that she has been suffering from panic attacks and depression causing her to make suicide attempts. In response to this WKS ENE has denied all of Shin Minah's claims and will make both civil and criminal complaints against her.