Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

CL posts Instagram story announcing near completion of upcoming music release




On August 2, CL published an Instagram story with a caption which seemed to be an announcement for an upcoming music release. 


In the Instagram story, the singer states:

"My fans! 

It must have been stifling while waiting right! 

Rather than words, I want to see you all on a stage with my music, so I am running while looking only forward! 

It's almost there! 

I miss everyone so much and I am always thankful!"


Meanwhile, CL also posted a mysterious poster image on Twitter earlier last month which fans have speculated to be a teaser photo for her upcoming release.

Are you looking forward to this?

xjhopeex250 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

im hella excited :))))

