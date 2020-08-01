CL posts Instagram story announcing near completion of upcoming music release





On August 2, CL published an Instagram story with a caption which seemed to be an announcement for an upcoming music release.





In the Instagram story, the singer states:

"My fans!

It must have been stifling while waiting right!

Rather than words, I want to see you all on a stage with my music, so I am running while looking only forward!

It's almost there!

I miss everyone so much and I am always thankful!"





Meanwhile, CL also posted a mysterious poster image on Twitter earlier last month which fans have speculated to be a teaser photo for her upcoming release.

Are you looking forward to this?