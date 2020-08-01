CL posts Instagram story announcing near completion of upcoming music release

On August 2, CL published an Instagram story with a caption which seemed to be an announcement for an upcoming music release.
In the Instagram story, the singer states:
"My fans!
It must have been stifling while waiting right!
Rather than words, I want to see you all on a stage with my music, so I am running while looking only forward!
It's almost there!
I miss everyone so much and I am always thankful!"
Meanwhile, CL also posted a mysterious poster image on Twitter earlier last month which fans have speculated to be a teaser photo for her upcoming release.
Are you looking forward to this?
Log in to comment