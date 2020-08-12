Former AOA member Mina deletes her Instagram account to focus on her treatment

On August 12, singer/actress Mina's label Woori Actors spoke up after fans noticed that Mina's Instagram account was deleted.

According to the agency, "Mina deleted the SNS account herself, in order to focus on her treatment. The agency did not tamper with her account." Mina is currently receiving mental treatment while being cared for by her mother, and will continue to focus on recuperation for the time being.

Meanwhile back on August 11, Mina revealed that she had received a sincere apology from FNC Entertainment's founder Han Sung Ho, and also apologized to fans and the public for causing alarm.

Get well soon, Mina!