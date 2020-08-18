Fans admire and respect BTS's RM as he reveals why he continues to diligently study English

Many people know that BTS leader RM is the member who fluently speaks English. BTS made history when they became the first Korean idol to speak at the United Nations - At the center of this historical event was RM who delivered the beautiful speech impeccably.



His English is almost so perfect that many mistake him to have studied abroad. However, all of his fans know that he achieved his English skill through hard work and endless efforts. He is respected by fans and many people all across the globe for this.

Recently, a fan uploaded on an online community a post titled, "The reason RM continues to study English." On the post, the fan included captures of a brief dialogue with RM as he reveals that he must keep studying or else he will forget how to speak the language.

RM stated "Many people believe I can automatically speak the language whenever I want to. However, I forget how to speak it if I don't speak it for even a month. I had difficulties speaking with Halsey because I couldn't translate my thoughts into English right away."



After hearing this from RM many netizens could not hide their admiration for the artist. With an IQ of 148, RM was believed to be able to speak English very fluently due to his high IQ. However, through this short clip, many found out that RM puts in endless efforts to maintain his skills.

🐨 사람들은 제가 (영어를) 집어 넣으면 나오는 줄 알지만 한 달만 안 해도 영어 실력이 확 줄어요. 할시만났을 때도 대화가 잘 안되더라구요. 언어는 유학파들 아니고서야 안 쓸수록 금방 줄어 버립니다

🐿 언어란게 참 그런거구만

🐨 진짜#남준 #김남준 #RM #알엠 #랩몬스터 @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/YH0Wj11FoD — 김무원 (@jooniefighting) August 16, 2020

Netizens' commented:

"I respect him so much...I don't even study my native language but he studies English constantly."

"So awesome."



"I didn't know RM continuously studied English. There's a reason BTS is so successful. They put so much effort into everything."



"Darn it, I should put in the same effort for my English subject test too..."



"He's so diligent and sincere."



"He's amazing...He continues to study even though he has such a busy schedule."



"I got a high score on the TOEIC exam too but I forgot everything since I stopped studying it. So sad."



"He's so smart but still puts in the effort."



"Even BTS is studying...I should too..."



"RM is the best leader. Puts in so much effort."

