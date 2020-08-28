2

AOMG teases new single 'Somewhere' soon to be released by label artist

AOMG has revealed a cover image for a new single to be released.

On August 28 KST, the record label surprised fans with a new image for a single, titled 'Somewhere'. Set to be released on September 4, the song is a mystery, as the owner of the song is still unknown. Naturally, audiences are expecting to see more details on which AOMG artist will be releasing the song.

AOMG is currently home to artists including Jay Park, Simon D, LOCO, GRAY, ELO, Ugly Duck, Hoody, DJ Wegun, DJ Pumkin, Woo Won Jae, Code Kunst, as well as Lee Hi.

Which artist will it be?

 

 

