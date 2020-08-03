Dream Catcher members pose for stunning individual concept photos for 'Dystopia: Lose Myself'

Dream Catcher has released a third batch of teaser images for their upcoming album!

On August 3 KST, the group unveiled individual concept photos for each member through their official social media channels. In the images, the members pose in different romantic summery looks, each with flowers playfully used as accents in their make-up, rounding out a youthful and ethereal concept.

Meanwhile, Dream Catcher's 5th mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' is set for release on August 17.





Check out the teasers below!