Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Dream Catcher members pose for stunning individual concept photos for 'Dystopia: Lose Myself'

Dream Catcher has released a third batch of teaser images for their upcoming album!

On August 3 KST, the group unveiled individual concept photos for each member through their official social media channels. In the images, the members pose in different romantic summery looks, each with flowers playfully used as accents in their make-up, rounding out a youthful and ethereal concept.

Meanwhile, Dream Catcher's 5th mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' is set for release on August 17.


Check out the teasers below!

kxk5,854 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

they’re so gorgeous Ahhhh gahyeon looks gorgeous with pink hair!!! I can’t wait for this but it’s on the same day as itzy cb which means they still most likely won’t get their first win that they’re so overdue for ....

venoa87 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

each teaser has such a different vide I wonder what kind of concept they are going for !!!

