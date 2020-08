1Team is less than a day from their latest comeback!



On August 3 KST, the Liveworks Company boy group dropped a second music video teaser for their new single "ULLAELI KKOLLAELI." In the clip, the members are wearing a variety of fun street clothes as they dance in different outdoors settings, running around and showing off their close friendship.



Meanwhile, "ULLAEIL KKOLLAELI" is set for release on August 4.

Check out the music video teaser above!