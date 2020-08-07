13

Comedian Kim Hye Sun updates her fans and shows off her healthy, chiseled figure after her wedding

Comedian Kim Hye Sun showed off her chiseled muscular body through her Instagram.

On August 7th KST, she posted a few photos on her Instagram with the caption: "Athlete class, pilates. Concentrated training. Adjustment stretches. My teacher pays attention to my condition, and even my emotional state as she adjusts my body instead of brutely working out."

In the photos, she is seen stretching as she shows off her fit figure and muscular back. Many admire her fit body as she updates her fans on her daily life.

Meanwhile, comedian Kim Hye Sun received much love from KBS comedy show 'Gag Concert' and married her husband who is German back in 2018.


-1

Imagine my shock when i read "her " in the headline. Look like a man

